AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Five sisters from Avon are making a big name for themselves online.

The Casey sisters, who perform under name The KC Sisters, were raised by musicians and have been performing for most of their lives.

The KC Sisters have amassed more than 55,000 followers on TikTok and gained 943,100 likes on their videos.

How many instruments do they play? As sisters Noelle and Tasha told News 8, that long list includes the drums, pass, guitar, violin and the piano.

They’ll perform from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 for the Big E’s Connecticut Day. Their album, Cool Summer, will be released next year.

