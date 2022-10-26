MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — An upcoming art exhibit in Manchester will feature the work of Norman Greenstein, an Air Force veteran who was forced into an early retirement due to Parkinson’s disease.

Greenstein first picked up a paintbrush at the age of 68.

“I found it very relaxing,” he said. “I enjoyed doing it, and I got a very positive response from the local gallery, and they encouraged me and liked my work, and it just went on from there.”

At 79, he calls his work “unorganized” and said that he paints what he wants to.

“I don’t have a specific style,” he said. “I just do what feels good.”

While he said that Parkinson’s doesn’t help his ability to paint, it doesn’t hurt it, either.

He gives 20% of his proceeds from selling the paintings to the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.

The exhibit opens Sunday at the Workspace Gallery at 903 Main Street in Manchester.

