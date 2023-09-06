NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A candlelight concert series that’s swept across social media, gaining millions of views on TikTok, is adding more shows to Hartford.

Victoria Dupuis, the Fever project manager for the concerts, said the series has included classic composers like Mozart and Vivaldi, while also paying tribute to Taylor Swift and Adele.

“We really want to make classical more accessible and enjoyable for everyone of all ages, and when you add in the special sauce of our candlelight, it just makes everything more magical,” she said. “There are over 3,000 LED candles that illuminate the musicians, our beautiful space in Hartford overlooks the Capitol, the ballroom is on the 11th floor — it just brings a new life to candlelight.”

All of the performers are local musicians. The next shows, which have not yet been added, will be in November.

At the Bond Ballroom in Hartford. Tickets are exclusively available on feverup.com and on the Fever app. On the website, select “Connecticut” under the “city” tab.