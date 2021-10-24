Officer injured on-duty in Sept. guest of honor at Farmington Football Fundraiser

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington Police officer who was recently injured on the job was the guest of honor at a Farmington football fundraiser Saturday night.

Officer James O’Donnell was seen on the field surrounding the players. His wife posted pictures of the event on social media.

O’Donnell is a three-year veteran of the force and was seriously hurt in September after a suspect pinned him between two cars. It was caught on dashcam.

The officer suffered broken bones and is now in rehab. We’re told it could take up to a year for him to recover.

