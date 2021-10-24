Officer injured on-duty in Sept. guest of honor at Farmington Football Fundraiser

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Farmington Police officer who was recently injured on the job was the guest of honor at a Farmington football fundraiser Saturday night.

RELATED: Farmington PD release new dashcam footage from night officer was struck, seriously injured

Officer James O’Donnell was seen on the field surrounding the players. His wife posted pictures of the event on social media.

O’Donnell is a three-year veteran of the force and was seriously hurt in September after a suspect pinned him between two cars. It was caught on dashcam.

The officer suffered broken bones and is now in rehab. We’re told it could take up to a year for him to recover.