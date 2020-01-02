Officer sues blogger for names behind anonymous comments

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is suing a blogger for access to the names of people commenting anonymously on the blog who he believes are fellow officers.

Hartford police Lt. Vincent Benvenuto filed suit against blogger Kevin Brookman who typically writes about city issues.

Benvenuto contends that department rules prohibit police officers from posting negative things about themselves or their colleagues on social media. His attorney says that if the names are released, lawsuits may be filed against the people commenting who made disparaging remarks about the lieutenant.

Brookman’s attorney says his client doesn’t allow defamatory comments and that the department’s regulations don’t apply to him.