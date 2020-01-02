Officer sues blogger for names behind anonymous comments

Uncategorized

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer is suing a blogger for access to the names of people commenting anonymously on the blog who he believes are fellow officers.

Hartford police Lt. Vincent Benvenuto filed suit against blogger Kevin Brookman who typically writes about city issues.

Benvenuto contends that department rules prohibit police officers from posting negative things about themselves or their colleagues on social media. His attorney says that if the names are released, lawsuits may be filed against the people commenting who made disparaging remarks about the lieutenant.

Brookman’s attorney says his client doesn’t allow defamatory comments and that the department’s regulations don’t apply to him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-toll protests held at State Capitol"

Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church"

Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester"

Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington"

Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'"

A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss