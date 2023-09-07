HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CICD’s Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival, originally scheduled for this Sunday, is being postponed, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Leaders cited the death of Hartford Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, killed in a car crash while on duty, for the decision.

“In honor of Officer Garten and to respect the mourning period of our community, we have decided to postpone the Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival to a later date still to be determine,” an announcement from the CICD reads. “This decision was not made lightly, as we understand the importance of coming together to celebrate our culture. However, we believe it is the right course of action to pay our respects and support our community in this time of grief.”

The postponement also includes the Festival del Coquí and the Faith Outreach Concert.