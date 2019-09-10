State Attorney identifies officers who fatally shot East Hartford man at domestic violence call

(WTNH) — The State Attorney has identified the two officers that shot and killed an East Hartford man while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

On September 5th, Officer Andre Lyew and Officer Daniel Zaleski responded to the scene on Skyline Drive and had to shoot and kill John Carras after he acted violent towards them.

Lyew has been with the East Hartford police force since 2018. Zaleski has been on the East Hartford police force since 2003.

Carras’ wife was found severely hurt and is currently in critical condition.

The two officers had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Carras was the school psychologist for Berlin High School for 11 years.

The Carras’ two children are safe and are staying with family.

