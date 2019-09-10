Breaking News
Police investigate stabbing, shooting in Hartford

State Attorney identifies officers who fatally shot East Hartford man at domestic violence call

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Carras,

(WTNH) — The State Attorney has identified the two officers that shot and killed an East Hartford man while responding to a domestic violence call last week.

On September 5th, Officer Andre Lyew and Officer Daniel Zaleski responded to the scene on Skyline Drive and had to shoot and kill John Carras after he acted violent towards them.

Lyew has been with the East Hartford police force since 2018. Zaleski has been on the East Hartford police force since 2003.

Related: PD: Berlin High School psychologist attacked wife before being killed by police

Carras’ wife was found severely hurt and is currently in critical condition.

The two officers had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Carras was the school psychologist for Berlin High School for 11 years.

The Carras’ two children are safe and are staying with family.

Related: 1 dead, 3 injured in East Hartford officer-involved shooting, deceased identified

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss