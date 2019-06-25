Officials holding forum to discuss recent burglaries in Hartford

Hartford police will be in a West End coffee shop on Tuesday hosting a forum discussing recent burglaries with the community.

Apparently, people who live here in Hartford’s West End are concerned about some recent burglaries, so police are coming to the local coffee shop later Tuesday morning to “provide some context.”

The burglaries have apparently generated some discussions on social media, and police have seen those posts and want to set the record straight. They provided some numbers, and while folks may be talking about recent burglaries, police say overall, burglaries in Hartford are down 48% compared to the same time last year. Hartford police have made 52 burglary arrests so far this year.

In the particular neighborhood that is talking about the burglaries, the West End, police say there have been eight documented burglaries compared to ten at the same point last year.

Police say they are taking those eight cases very seriously, and they know how a burglary can create feelings of fear and discomfort for the victims. But, they say, there is no distinct pattern to the burglaries in the area. Still, they will be happy to discuss these crimes and anything else.

They will be present at Tisane Euro Asian Cafe on Farmington Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

