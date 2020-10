NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you need a face mask? Connecticut officials will be hosting a mask distribution giveaway today in New Britain.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and the State Department of Transportation will be distributing masks for free.

This morning at 9 a.m., the Lt. Gov. and DOT officials will be handing out free masks to CT Fastrak commuters in New Britain. It’s happening at the CT Fastrak station on Main Street in downtown New Britain.