Officials investigate shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Saturday in Hartford.

According to Lieutenant Paul Cicero, the shooting occurred at Lawrence Street and Russ Street just near 11:24 p.m., a location that is three city blocks away from the State Capitol.

Shooting investigation, Lawrence St/Russ St. Patrol on scene, MCD investigators on their way. More info as it becomes available. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Gwb7Sy4gRQ — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 26, 2020

Responding officials including officers of the Patrol Division and investigators of the Major Crimes Division.

No other information is presently available on this incident.

