Officials investigate shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Saturday in Hartford.
According to Lieutenant Paul Cicero, the shooting occurred at Lawrence Street and Russ Street just near 11:24 p.m., a location that is three city blocks away from the State Capitol.
Responding officials including officers of the Patrol Division and investigators of the Major Crimes Division.
No other information is presently available on this incident.
