Newington fire crews responded to Williard Avenue after multiple cars were set ablaze. (SOURCE: Newington Volunteer Fire Department)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newington Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after multiple cars were found ablaze on Monday night, according to authorities.

Fire crews responded at 8:38 p.m. to a parking lot on Willard Avenue and said at least three vehicles were on fire. Fire officials were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze and there was no damage to nearby buildings.

The involved vehicles were burned and sustained serious damage.

The Newington Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.