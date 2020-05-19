 

Resource guide for businesses released as CT gears for reopening

Hartford

by: Samaia Hernandez

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As sectors of Connecticut’s economy gear up to reopen tomorrow, businesses and consumers alike need to brace for a new normal.

If you’re looking forward to eating outdoors at your favorite restaurant, get ready to see servers with masks and don’t plan to get together with groups over five. They are still limited.

As offices, outdoor dining, malls, and zoos and other museums open Wednesday, if you are 65 and older, Governor Lamont says you should continue to play it safe. But if you’re still just heading out for takeout, you can now legally take home mixed alcoholic drinks.

The state has laid out guidelines for all businesses and they include a new standard of cleaning. The guide also provides a list of financial resources and employee training. Workers will have to get used to these new norms and details on how businesses should be set up to maintain social distancing.

The state has also included a list of where businesses can go to get PPE: masks, gloves and other supplies.

The full resource guide can be accessed here.

The governor has also set a date of June 20 for when large gatherings can resume, like gyms and movie theaters. But again, that’s only if coronavirus cases continue to trend in the downward direction.

