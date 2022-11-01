WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An eyesore at the center of a West Hartford neighborhood has plans to become much more.

The former University of Connecticut West Hartford campus is fenced off, boarded up and has cracked foundation. But, in the near future, a developer plans to put in six apartment and condo buildings, retail space, medical buildings, labs and an organic market on the site.

The added traffic is something that Julie Nosal, who owns Rosa Mexicano, welcomes for her new business.

“We did the Halloween stroll this past Saturday,” Nosal said. “Over 3,500 people came into the Square, and it was great. It’s great for all of our businesses.”

There are some parallels between the old UConn campus and Blue Back Square. Blue Back Square has four and five-story buildings, while the UConn site will have a maximum of three stories. There are 50 acres at the square, and six acres at the UConn site.

But not everyone wants the extra people through the area.

“I think traffic is a big problem, especially on Main Street, North Main Street,” Latacha Dennis said. “It’s a huge problem for people that are trying to leave work and go from home to pick up children, go grocery shopping.”

Rick Ledwith, the city’s town manager, said the developers understand West Hartford and how it works. He said it wants to develop the area so that it fits in with the surrounding neighborhoods.

The project is in preliminary talks, and there is no timeline for construction. The earliest work could begin in this summer.