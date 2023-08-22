EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – An older juvenile was found shot in the leg on Tuesday in East Hartford, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call reporting a juvenile who had been shot and was in front of a home on Brookline Drive. Police arrived at the home at 7:30 p.m. and learned an older juvenile had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the juvenile does not live at the address and he was not shot at the home.

The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and authorities do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police will provide further information when it becomes available.

Police are still unsure when and where the teen was shot.