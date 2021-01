GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car that went into the Connecticut River in Glastonbury Saturday.

Glastonbury Police and fire crews responded to Dufford’s Landing around 12:09 p.m. Saturday.

Divers from the Middletown and Portland fire departments responded and found a vehicle in the river with the driver still inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.