One dead following serious, 2-car crash near Garden Street in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a serious, two-car crash near Garden Street in Hartford Monday evening.

Police say, around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garden Street at Capen Street on reports of a serious, two-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver Acura near the intersection, which had struck a utility pole after the collision.

A man was found inside the Acura with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second occupant of the Acura was found nearby also suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Garden Street between Greenfield Street and Enfield Street, and Capen Street between Enfield Street
and Martin Street will be closed while detectives investigate the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is
asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

CT National Guard troops return after deployment in Washington DC for inauguration security

News /

Pratt and Whitney site helps shift COVID-19 vaccination process into high gear for CT residents

News /

Shooting investigation underway in Hartford

News /

One person dead after house fire on Elmfield Street in West Hartford

News /

One person with serious injuries after car strikes utility pole in Waterbury

News /

Hartford HealthCare launches mobile vaccination clinic

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss