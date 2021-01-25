One dead following serious, 2-car crash near Garden Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a serious, two-car crash near Garden Street in Hartford Monday evening.

Police say, around 7:47 p.m., officers responded to the area of Garden Street at Capen Street on reports of a serious, two-car crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a silver Acura near the intersection, which had struck a utility pole after the collision.

A man was found inside the Acura with serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second occupant of the Acura was found nearby also suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Garden Street between Greenfield Street and Enfield Street, and Capen Street between Enfield Street

and Martin Street will be closed while detectives investigate the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).