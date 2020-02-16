One dead, four injured at nightclub shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot dead at the Majestic Lounge nightclub in Hartford early Sunday morning.

According to police, five people were shot at a nightclub at 451 Franklin Ave. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Of the five shot, two were female, three were male. One of the males, 28, died. One male and one female are still in surgery. The other two victims are stable.

Police have not named suspects at this time. They are reviewing surveillance footage to identify a suspect.

Franklin Street has since reopened. Police said the investigation will be contained to the inside of the Majestic Lounge.

According to the Majestic Lounge Facebook, Saturday night was the Aquarius Latin birthday celebration event.

Anyone with information should call Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS.