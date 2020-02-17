One dead, four injured in Hartford nightclub shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH0 — Police are still trying to track down the suspect of a nightclub shooting in Hartford.

Police report four people are injured and one man is dead after several shots were fired at the Majestic Lounge early Sunday morning. No suspects are in custody. Police say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Luke Bronin says police responded within seconds because they were already stationed outside the club and heroically ran towards the gunfire when they heard it, possibly saving other lives.

In all, five people were shot. One 28-year-old man died and four others, two men and two women, were hurt. Two are in critical condition while the other two are stable.

We spoke with a father who lives on the third floor right above the club and heard the gunshots.

“So I look outside and there are cops already out there and I know they’re not shooting with cops outside,” Lovey Brown. “Ten minutes later I’m seeing chaos from all over.”

Police released few details about what lead up the gunfire. They believe it was one shooter and that this is going to be a lengthy investigation.

Mayor Bronin told us the Majestic Lounge was known to police for having problems.