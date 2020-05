HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that occurred early Friday morning.

Police say the incident occurred on 40 Sherman Street. One victim was pronounced dead while the other victim has a non-life threatening injury.

Double stabbing incident/40 Sherman St results in one adult victim deceased, another w/non-life threatening injury. Major Crimes & Crime Scene Division responding pic.twitter.com/MtCBb1Uxcp — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 22, 2020

No other information has been released.