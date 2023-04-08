BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and two are injured after a Saturday morning fire at a home on Simsbury Road in Bloomfield.

The fire started around 5:45 a.m., according to officials. They responded to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The deceased resident was found inside the home.

The other two victims were brought to the Bridgeport Burn Unit, where their status is unknown.

Bloomfield’s Fire Marshal Office is working with the Connecticut State Police Fire Explosion and Investigative Unit to determine the cause of the fire.