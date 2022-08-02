HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s twenty-third homicide this year.

The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of Brook Street at Winter Street, where they found two gunshot victims.

One of the victims, a man, was unresponsive on the scene. Officers said they began life-saving measures on the victim until EMS arrived. He was then transported to a local hospital, where sadly he was later pronounced dead, according to official reports.

Police have identified the victim as Brian Evans, 23, from Hartford.

A second victim, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital. Officials said he is in stable condition at this time.

While investigators were still on the scene, a third victim, a man in his 20s, arrived privately at a local hospital. He was also suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he is listed as being in critical condition.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims, and have not commented on what may have caused the deadly shooting.

News 8 will continue to develop this breaking story.