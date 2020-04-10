One Good Thing: Glastonbury High School community gives thanks to essential workers amid pandemic

1  of  2
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

The students and community of Glastonbury High School are keeping spirits high and spreading love during troubling times.

As a showcase of appreciation, Glastonbury High School students posted a video holding signs and expressing their thanks to all of those putting their health at risk – first responders, delivery workers, grocery personnel, and more.

The students said, “This video is for everyone who is making the world go around right now. Healthcare workers, delivery workers, military personnel, government officials and everyone in between – We see you. We hear you. We thank you. And we stay home for you.”

