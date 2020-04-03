One Good Thing: New Britain Police visit residents of Jerome Home and Arbor Rose

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — During this time of uncertainty over the coronavirus, News 8 understands that people are stressed, and need some positives to focus on.

Some New Britain police officers were dispatched to Jerome Home and Arbor Rose Thursday, but not for a crime thankfully.

Officers were simply stopping by to say hello to the residents. The residents and staff eagerly stood by the windows inside to greet them. Some were holding homemade signs, thanking the officers for their service.

Police say they had a great time, even as they were practicing social distancing. And from the smiles on their faces, it’s clear the residents enjoyed the visit as well.