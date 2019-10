NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A huge plume of black smoke and orange flames could be seen billowing above Empire Motors Inc. Towing on Saint Claire Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

New Britain Fire Department reports that a total of 7 vehicles were damaged in the fire and it took 20 minutes to put the blaze out.

According to NBFD, one person was injured and has been transported to the hospital for treatment of burns to the face.