Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a shooting on Interstate 91 Southbound in Hartford Saturday, Connecticut State Police confirmed to News 8.

Troopers said the shooting happened in the area of Exit 32 on I-91 Southbound.

One person was transferred to the hospital. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

The left lane is closed at this time for the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.