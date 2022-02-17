HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday.

Hartford Police responded to St. Francis Hospital around 11:25 p.m. on a report of a person receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a male in his twenties who is currently in stable condition, police said.

Police believe the shooting occurred around 32 Eastford St., as a shotspotter was reported ten minutes earlier.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

