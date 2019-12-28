One person dead after one-car crash on I-84

Hartford

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_81705

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a one-car crash in Hartford.

According to police, the crash occurred on I-84 west near exit 48.

The preliminary investigation shows the vehicle lost control, veered to the left and struck the center median. The driver was unresponsive when police arrived on scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Christian Cruz of New Britain.

The passenger sustained minor injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

This crash is still under investigation.

