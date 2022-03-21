BROAD BROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials have confirmed the fatality of a woman after a body was found at the scene of a Broad Brook apartment building fire on Church Street in East Windsor Monday night.

Firefighters are working to identify the woman who was found in a third floor bedroom around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the Broad Brook Fire Chief Tom Arcari.

Firefighters fire officials made sure all the hot spots were out while they searched the third floor of the building on Church Street for the missing individual. While coming through the third floor bedroom, firefighters found the body of a woman. The Broad Brook Fire Department said “very bad hoarding conditions” hampered the firefighters.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. The fire chief said there was a large amount of smoke and conditions made if difficult when firefighters tried to knock down the fire.

“It’s very cluttered in there… the guys had tough times in there… the ceilings were coming down on them,” said Broad Brook Fire Department Chief Thomas Arcari.

The state fire marshal is on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping eight adults from three families who were impacted by the fire.

