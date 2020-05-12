One person suffers life-threatening injuries when roof collapses at Rocky Hill construction site

Breaking News
One person injured after roof collapses on Rocky Hill business under construction

Hartford

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– Rocky Hill police confirm that one person was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries after a roof collapsed at a construction site in Rocky Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed to News 8 that a steel roof collapsed at 24 Evans Road. That building was under construction at the time of the incident.

Once the Police and Fire Departments were on the scene, it was determined that one person had sustained life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the roof by the Rocky Hill Fire Department and was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital.

The scene remains active and is being overseen by The Rocky Hill Fire Department. The Rocky Hill Building Department, as well as OSHA, have been requested to respond to the scene for further investigation.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

