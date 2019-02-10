Hartford

One person injured after shooting in Hartford

By:

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 10:56 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 10:56 PM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - At approximately 9:45 p.m. Hartford Police responded to 35 Sumner Street for a reported shooting.

When crew arrived to the scene they found a single male victim with a gun shot wound to the leg. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division have responded and assumed control of the investigation. 

This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center