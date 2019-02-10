One person injured after shooting in Hartford

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - At approximately 9:45 p.m. Hartford Police responded to 35 Sumner Street for a reported shooting.

When crew arrived to the scene they found a single male victim with a gun shot wound to the leg. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division have responded and assumed control of the investigation.



This is a breaking news story and we will update it as information becomes available.