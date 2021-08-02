One person dead following East Windsor apartment fire

Hartford

by: Isabella Gentile

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police confirmed one person has died following an apartment fire in East Windsor Monday.

Firefighters from Warehouse Point, Broad Brook and Enfield along with EMS from East Windsor and Enfield responded to the fire at the Carousel Apartments at 27 Pleasant Street.

Tolland County dispatch said reports of a fire at that location came in around 2:50 p.m.

State Fire Marshall is on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

