EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – One teenager is in critical condition, and another is suffering serious injuries, after a car crashed into a utility pole in front of 55 Newberry Rd in East Windsor on Saturday night.

According to East Windsor Police, both the Warehouse Point Fire and East Windsor Ambulance responded to the scene and had to remove both victims from the vehicle.

One victim is an 18-year-old female and is in critical condition and the other is a 16-year-old male that is suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that speed was likely a factor in this crash. Warehouse Point Fire and East Windsor Police are currently investigating.

Eversource also arrived on scene to replace the utility pole that was struck.