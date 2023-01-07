EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said.

State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired.

Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from the Flaming Llama Night Club in Hartford. The driver was traveling in the center lane of three when an unknown dark colored SUV/truck pulled up next to it and fired multiple shots, officials said.

During the shooting, the Honda driver was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Trooper Lukashenko at (860) 534-1000 or at yaroslav.lukashenko@ct.gov.

