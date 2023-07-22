EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was robbed Friday night after an online sale went awry in East Hartford, police report.

According to the East Hartford Police Department, a young woman had arranged to sell a set of rims via Facebook Marketplace. The sale was to take place near 309 Ellington Rd. on Friday night.

When the woman and her friend arrived for the sale they were boxed in by three unknown vehicles. Police report that several of the suspects brandished handguns before leaving with the woman’s cell phone, jewelry, cash and the rims.

There were no reports of injury and no arrests has been made.