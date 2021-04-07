Opponents of ‘Aid in Dying’ bill urging state lawmakers to vote against it

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Opponents of the ‘Aid in Dying’ bill came out Wednesday to urge state lawmakers to vote against it.

Under the bill, an adult with a terminal illness given six months or less to live would need to make three requests for access to lethal drugs. A doctor would prescribe the medication and the patient would self-administer the drug.

People who are against assisted suicide say doctors should never give up on care.

Dr. Frank Mongillo of New Haven Internal Medicine said, “We’re very concerned that this is going to pass and we’re going to allow physicians to kill their patients in the state of Connecticut.”

But advocates of the bill say it’s all about choice.

Kevin Lembo, the state comptroller said, “It’s all about choice at the end of the day. And I would never want to impose my belief system, my values, my religion on anyone else in the state. And so many arguments that I hear coming back against the bill, which has so many safeguards in place — ensures that the person is competent to make the decision, is not manipulated or coerced in any way, and actually is dying — so many arguments are about belief systems, and the law isn’t written that way, or at least it shouldn’t be.”

The ‘Aid in Dying’ bill passed the Public Health Committee last month. It’s unclear when it could be up for a vote in the state House.