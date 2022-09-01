HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — The Weaver High School Class of 1942 is holding its 80th reunion next week, but it hasn’t been easy finding alumni who can attend. The organizer is now putting the call out, hoping to find more of her classmates.

Faye Krantz speaks about her time at Weaver High School in Hartford with fondness. She graduated from there in 1942.

“Everybody that went to Weaver loved Weaver,” Krantz said. “We felt it was an honor to be there.”

Now, Krantz, at the age of 97, is organizing her 80th high school reunion. The class of 1942 included about 400 students, and many reunions were well attended in years past.

“We did 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35… All the way up to 75, which was five years ago,” she said. “I just couldn’t let it go by without trying.”

Hoping to keep the tradition alive, she’s reaching out however she can. But Krantz said many of her classmates have either passed away, moved away to be closer to their children, or live in nursing homes.

“It’s going to be very small, but it’s going to be wonderful.”

So far, it’s her and her friend, Teresa Dicorleto.

“Faye and I have been old, old friends,” Dicorleto said.

Who showed us their senior year yearbook.

“You’ve got a little bit of everything,” Dicorleto said. “The classroom, the dances. We had excellent teachers! We were very, very fortunate.”

The plan is to have the reunion, most likely a lunch, next week in West Hartford.

“I’m hoping that they’ll see it, they’ll join us!” Dicorleto said.

If you’re a member of Weaver High School Class of 1942 and want to attend the reunion, email News 8’s Eva Zymaris at ezymaris@wtnh.com, who will then pass your information along to Krantz.