Organizers cancel Hartford’s Winterfest due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Winterfest Skating Rink in Bushnell Park in Hartford will not open for the 2020-2021 season.

The iQuilt Partnership made the announcement on Monday, citing the rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Organizers say that they have decided to cancel this year and instead focus on bringing back Winterfest Hartford next year, which will feature expanded programming and an extended skating season.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the
capital city given the rising number of COVID cases,” said iQuilt Partnership Executive
Director Jackie Mandyck. “Winterfest Hartford is a wonderful Hartford tradition, and it
will be back next year, bigger and better.”

For the past ten years, Winterfest Hartford has brought free ice skating, free skate rentals, and free learn-to skate lessons to Bushnell Park.

