Orkin lists Hartford as one of ‘rattiest’ cities in US; pandemic could be affecting rat population

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report from pest control company Orkin has listed Hartford as one of the rattiest cities in the country.

According to Orkin’s annual ranking, the capitol city comes in at number 27 out of 50. The good news is they dropped two spots since last year.

Orkin bases their ranking on the number of new rodent treatments performed from Sept. 2019 to Aug. 2020.

The company says as we move into the colder months, rodent activity will continue to rise as pests look for food in new places which is why you might be seeing them behind your home or even inside it.

“We say about a quarter size hole is big enough for a rat to get through. So if you find anything like that around your house you might want to look into ways of closing that up or get exclusion material to help prevent them from getting in,” said Ben Hottel, Technical Services Manager for Orkin. “If you have a house with a basement especially in Connecticut, that could be an area where you might find more rat activity.”

Some tips — Don’t leave food out, avoid cluttered spaces, inspect both inside and outside your home for rodent droppings. If it gets worse, call an expert.

