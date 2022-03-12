SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — O’Shenanigans 5K and Wee Mile run kicked-off on Saturday in Southington — the first race in several events for the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

The race hasn’t been held in person since 2019.

About 1,000 people came out for the event. Runners started and ended along the Farmington Canal Trail on the steps of Kinsmen Brewing Company.

Organizers said the event gives the community a chance to run together again.

“It’s a great, family-friendly event,” one organizer said. “We have four race events. This is the first one, we have our second one tomorrow in Putnam, and two more next weekend: one in Niantic, one in Hartford. There’s time to sign up. We want to see you.”

The event also welcomed non-perishable donations to benefit Southington’s Bread for Life.