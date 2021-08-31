Outrage over gender identity section of St. Paul Catholic High School handbook

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There is outrage tonight over a school handbook, which includes a section on gender identity. St. Paul Catholic High School’s new rules for the year say St. Paul’s will “accept and relate to students according to their God-give biological sex.”

Former students say that policy discriminates against LGBTQ+ students.

In the school’s eyes, gender is male or female. Some former students, including those who are LGBTQ+, say that policy is designed to make people like them invisible.

“How damaging is that to a child to hear basically that you are ungodly? And you have to hide who you are while you’re in these walls,” said Alex Cardona.

Cardona left St. Paul in the middle of his senior year. Disheartened, he says, because he found little support among students or staff after coming out as transgender. Cardona says the school’s gender identity policy, as laid out in this year’s handbook, made it clear to him that little has changed.

“I know what trauma those kids are going through because I went through it and I almost wish they didn’t have to, and I think that’s what’s so upsetting because, in 2021, they still have to go through this,” Cardona said.

The wording is straightforward: “God made male and female in His image and likeness. He made every child exactly as He intended… Accordingly, and consistent with Archdiocesan OEEC policy, St. Paul Catholic High School shall accept and relate to students and all members of the school community for the duration of their years in attendance at St. Paul, according to their God-given, biological sex as male or female.”

“I can’t imagine being 13 and being handed a book that says ‘your identity – if you want to break the binary at all – it’s not allowed in your school,’” said Julianna Lacovelli.

Lacovelli is an alumnus who identifies as gay. She says her heart hurts for the LGBTQ+ students who attend St. Paul’s and may be affected by the guidelines.

In a statement to News 8, the Archdiocese of Hartford doubles down on behalf of St. Paul’s, writing in part, “…our schools following Catholic doctrine regarding human sexuality and gender… we accept all students… according to their God-give biological sex.”

There is a petition and more reaction coming.