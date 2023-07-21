HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a busy weekend coming up in Hartford – the Yard Goats are at home, Post Malone is playing Sunday at Xfinity Theatre, and a one-of-a-kind convention is back and celebrating a special milestone.

ConnectiCon is happening all weekend long and the line wrapped around the Connecticut Convention Center before the doors even opened.

“We get to meet a bunch of other nerds – so that’s just so fun,” said Mystic resident Sam Lord.

ConnectiCon is the state’s longest running pop culture fan convention, all about cosplay, comics, anime and more.

It doesn’t take long to realize costumes are everything.

“I just like the way it looks, and it was pretty fun to make,” said Dahlia Nelson on her forest fairy costume.

“My cosplay is Lady D from Resident Evil Village – which is a video game. I come out to about 7-foot-5 on my stilts,” said Hartford resident Amber Dawn.

About 12,000 people are expected to attend ConnectiCon this weekend from all over the country.

“I feel like a whole manner of marginalized communities like the disabled, people of color, LGBT – they all come together through expression when it comes to costumes and fictional media. It really just brings everybody together,” said Beacon Falls resident Brynn Stangarone.

Organizers tell News 8 ticket sales are up 30% over last year.

I think people are just excited to get back out after the pandemic and finally feel comfortable to come to events like this,” said Vice President of Programming Amanda Achille.

There are more than 120 different vendors at ConnectiCon. There are so many things you can get from characters to T-shirts, to stuffed animals, or your very own light saber.

“There’s literally something here for everyone – we try to cover everyone’s fandom. It doesn’t matter what you’re into, if you identify as a nerd or a geek you will have fun here,” Achille said.