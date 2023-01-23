EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over three dozen catalytic converters were stolen from two different East Hartford bus sites over the weekend, according to police.

The first bus site that was robbed was on Oakland Avenue and was owned by Autumn Transportation. The regional manager confirmed that 26 catalytic converters were stolen from that site, which serves the Capitol Region Education Council (CREC) School district.

The regional manager stated that this incident will not impact buses, which are still running on time.

In addition to this, 12 other catalytic converters were stolen from a bus site on Alna Lane, which is owned by First Student, police confirmed.

This robbery is still under active investigation by the police, who are determining what happened. It is unclear if this incident is interrupting bus services.

Overall, 38 catalytic converters were stolen from East Hartford. Police have not stated whether or not these incidents are connected and have not released any information about a possible suspect(s).

These incidents took place sometime between Friday and early Monday morning, police added.

