HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 700 church members from the Greater Hartford area are coming together Thursday night to demand action from Governor Lamont on racism.

The group is calling on him to declare racism a public health crisis for the entire state of Connecticut.

Several local cities and towns have already made the move citing inequality in healthcare access during the coronavirus pandemic.

The church members will make their demands via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday.