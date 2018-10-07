Hartford

Over 8 pounds of marijuana seized in Manchester drug bust

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 06:34 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 08:07 PM EDT

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - Manchester police recovered more than eight pounds of marijuana, along with edibles containing LSD in a drug bust Friday.

According to the East Central Narcotics Task Force, officers received information about a drug dealer visiting Connecticut from the state of Maine. Police said the dealer, later identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Simmons, would frequent the towns of Manchester and South Windsor selling large amounts of marijuana.

Police located Simmons on Friday, and took him into custody. Upon placing him under arrest, officers recovered the following from his vehicle:

  • 8 pounds of marijuana
  • Dozens of THC vape cartridges
  • Hundreds of edibles containing THC, marijuana oils, LSD
  • An undisclosed amount of cash

Simmons was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $300,000, and is due in Manchester Superiour Court on Monday.

