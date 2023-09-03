MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A tanker carrying over 800 gallons of gasoline rolled over and caught fire Sunday night on Interstate 84 East in Manchester.

Troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. in the area of Exit 60. A passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash, state police said.

The driver of the tanker and two occupants of the passenger vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.



Photo: South Windsor Fire Department

Photo: John Gately

Two lanes of I-84 East near Exit 60 have since reopened.