Overturned truck that spilled hot tar on road closes part of Rt. 15 in Berlin

Hartford

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials are on the site of a rollover accident involving a fuel truck carrying hot tar on Tuesday morning.

Some of the tar that the big rig was hauling ended up on the side of Route 15 Northbound.

The right lane of Route 15 North and the exit ramp to Route 372 (Mill Street) are currently closed due to the accident, according to the CT DOT.

No injuries or cause of the accident have been reported at this time. No word on how long the road clean up will take.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

