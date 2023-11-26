HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A student of Palestinian descent who attends Trinity College in Hartford was shot over the weekend in Burlington, Vermont, according to a statement from the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee, which is calling on authorities to investigate the shooting as a hate crime.

“Earlier this morning ADC was aware of the shooting of three Palestinian-American, Arab students in Burlington, VT,” the statement reads in part. “After reviewing the initial information provided we have reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”

The student was one of three who were shot on Saturday night, police told Nexstar’s WFFF. The other two victims are also of Palestinian descent who were visiting a relative for Thanksgiving.

Police told Nexstar’s WFFF that the students were on the street when they were confronted by a man with a gun. The man fired four shots before running away.

One student is considered to have serious injuries, while the third is stable. It is currently unknown what condition the Trinity College student is in.

“ADC calls on law enforcement in Vermont to investigate this shooting as a hate crime,” a statement from the ADC reads. “In addition, ADC has reached out to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to also call on an immediate hate crimes investigation.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the shooter’s arrest.