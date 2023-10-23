BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A popular Bristol diner was closed for a couple of days after it was struck by a car for a second time this year.

Palma’s Diner posted a picture on Facebook Friday of what appears to be a white SUV that crashed into the restaurant.

According to the Facebook post, no injuries were reported after the crash and damage to the restaurant was not severe. The diner was able to reopen on Sunday morning.

This is the second time in a year that a vehicle has struck the restaurant. Back in January, a stolen police vehicle crashed into the diner and caused extensive damage.

The diner re-opened in April after the owners completed months of repairs.

News 8 has reached out to police for more information about the crash.

Stay with News 8 for updates.