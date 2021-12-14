Panel divided on Mason statue’s presence on Capitol

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A state commission is divided on whether a statue of Capt. John Mason, who led the 1637 massacre of the Pequot Tribe, should remain in place on the Connecticut Capitol facade.

Six of the 12 members of the State Capitol Preservation and Restoration Commission voted Tuesday to recommend to state lawmakers that the statue remain in place and that contextual interpretations of all Capitol statues be developed for the public.

Three members said the statue should be relocated to the Old State House, and three favored leaving it in place pending more information. All three recommendations will be forwarded to legislative leaders.

Hartford

