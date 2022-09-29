PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A volunteer accused of secretly recording minors — including in his home and at Plainville High School — has pleaded guilty to his charges, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut U.S. States Attorney.

Kyle Fasold, 52, of Plainville, uploaded 391 files child sex abuse material to the dark web, according to the announcement. He was arrested after a search warrant was executed in March 2020 at his home, during which officials seized multiple electronic devices.

He was a parent volunteer for a youth recreational swim program at the time, according to the announcement.

The investigation went on to find that he recorded at least 29 minors, along with several adults, between June 2017 and February 2020, according to the announcement. He had placed video-recording devices in bathrooms at his home, the girls’ locker room at Plainville High School and a bathroom next to a coach’s office at the high school.

He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. He will be sentenced on Dec. 22.

He faces at least 15 years in prison for the child pornography charge, and at least five years for the child pornography charge.